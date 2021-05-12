Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.614 dividend. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

