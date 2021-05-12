Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.00

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $170.36, with a volume of 1055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

