Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,874,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

