Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.07 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

