Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

