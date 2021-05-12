Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,968 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

