Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,310 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 63,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.