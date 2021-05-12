Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.