Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.30 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.84 ($12.75).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.18.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

