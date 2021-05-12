Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Argus lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 281,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,296. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

