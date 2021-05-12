Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.19

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

