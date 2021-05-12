Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

