Savant Capital LLC Buys 11,172 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,358. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.