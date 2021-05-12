Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter.

MGV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,295. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $89.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

