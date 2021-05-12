Savant Capital LLC Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 451,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726,811. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

