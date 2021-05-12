Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.15. 37,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

