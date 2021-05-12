Savant Capital LLC Sells 17,786 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $40.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.