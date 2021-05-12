Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a market cap of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

