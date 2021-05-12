Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,699. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.