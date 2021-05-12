scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

