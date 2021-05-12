ScPrime Price Down 6% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $2,329.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,631,110 coins and its circulating supply is 34,947,499 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

