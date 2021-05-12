SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $27.75 Average PT from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCYX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). As a group, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

