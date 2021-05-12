Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.16. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1,401 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

