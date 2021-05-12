Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 million, a PE ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

