Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

