Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $511.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.61 million and $511.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00041510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013972 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

