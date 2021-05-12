Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.