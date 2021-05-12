ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

NOW opened at $481.50 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.29 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

