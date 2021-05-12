Sessia (KICKS) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 75% against the US dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $110,846.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

