Sfmg LLC Buys 74 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $221.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

