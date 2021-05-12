Sfmg LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.