Sfmg LLC Invests $275,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

