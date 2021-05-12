Sfmg LLC Lowers Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

