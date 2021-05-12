Sfmg LLC Purchases New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $415.54 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.