SG Blocks (SGBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

Shares of SG Blocks stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.