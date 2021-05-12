Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$36.09 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark raised Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

