ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $152.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,587 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

