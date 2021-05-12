ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.71.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $11.67 on Wednesday, reaching $147.12. The company had a trading volume of 570,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,884. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

