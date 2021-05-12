Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.