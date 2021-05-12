Shundrawn A. Thomas Sells 2,741 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $324,150.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shundrawn A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

