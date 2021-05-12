Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,687 shares of company stock worth $21,340,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.