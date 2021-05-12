SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

SIBN stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 26.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

