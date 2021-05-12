Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

