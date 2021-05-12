Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.09

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 49217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.69.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

