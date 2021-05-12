Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $498.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

