SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $383.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.43. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

