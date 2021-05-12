SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $367.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

