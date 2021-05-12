SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 110,481 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

