SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

