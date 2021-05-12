SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 778 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.45.

Shares of CMI opened at $264.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

